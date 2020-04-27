CHICAGO (CBS) — John McDonough is out as president and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks, after a 13-year tenure with the NHL franchise.
“Thirteen years ago, I recruited John to the Blackhawks because of his leadership, direction and vision. John brought all of that to the table and more. His contributions went well beyond leading the team to three Stanley Cup Championships. He rebuilt the front office and helped guide the organization toward a winning vision,” said team owner Rocky Wirtz. “As difficult as this is, we believe it was the right decision for the future of the organization and its fans.”
The Blackhawks, under McDonough’s tenure, won Stanley Cup Championships in 2010, 2013 and 2015. During that time, the organization was on a record 531 home game sell-out run before the league was suspended due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Wirtz cited the COVID-19 crisis and the league suspension as an opportunity to reassess the team’s future and to set a renewed positive direction for the organization.
In the interim, Daniel Wirtz, 43, will serve as the team’s president.