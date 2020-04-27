



— More than 7 million Americans are struggling to get pregnant, and COVID-19 is adding more than just stress to the process.

The virus forced many facilities to shut down fertility procedures.

CBS 2’s Lauren Victory on Monday dug into the delay for families and found some hope.

Last week was National Infertility Awareness Week. Many patients have shown their babies’ chubby smiling faces on social media documenting the reality about what it took to conceive them.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, that difficult has grown even more.

“My follow-up appointment changed to a phone appointment,” said Kelly Vick.

Kelly and Brett Vick want to get to the painful part involving needles. She already got surgery for reproductive issues developed when she was younger, and now she is waiting for the next step – a test.

“That is before starting the fertility journey which keeps getting bumped back because of COVID,” she said.

Dr. Michelle Catenacci of the Advanced Fertility Center of Chicago said the coronavirus initially forced the center to cancel any new fertility procedures. Doctors would normally see 50 or 60 patients just for in vitro fertilization per month.

That is now down to 10 or 15.

“It’s hard for the patients. It’s hard for the staff because a lot of it is out of our control,” Catenacci said. “We don’t exactly know what’s going to happen.”

And there was plenty of uncertainty before any of this for couples like the Vicks – although a recent recommendation from the American Society for Reproductive Medicine offered some hope.

It’s COVID-19 task force suggests carefully resuming care for select clients.

“We just initiated starting treatments for more time sensitive cases – so, older moms or women with lower egg reserve,” Catenacci said. “Every day, we’re thinking of how we’re going to move forward.”

For now, to maintain social distancing at the office, younger patients such as Kelly Vick could see their appointments bumped before their bump.

She said it is difficult for her and her husband just not knowing.

Thankfully, fertility specialists say for most, a month or two delay shouldn’t hurt the chance to grow a family.

“I know eventually we’ll have all this behind us,” Kelly Vick said.

The American Society for Reproductive Medicine is expected to publicize updated recommendations for clinics on Monday. A member of the task force told CBS 2 it will include guidelines to minimize the risk of exposure to COVID-19 while returning to care.