



— A West Side house party that appeared in a viral video has now landed the homeowner in trouble with the law.

“The video, taken by Tink Purcell and placed on Facebook Live around midnight Saturday night, shows people jammed into the Galewood home.

The gathering violated the state’s stay-at-home order to fight the coronavirus and also violating social distancing guidelines.

Chicago Police said they broke up the party, dispersing about 50 people from the home.

On Monday, police issued a citation to the homeowner for disorderly conduct.

The party was so crowded that the young lady shooting the video chose not even to wade into the crowd on the first floor.

Police on Sunday tweeted that they were aware of the video, but could not confirm where the party was.

Gov. Pritzker hadn’t seen the videos when he went before the cameras on Sunday, but he clearly had heard about them.

“I want to remind everyone that by doing that – by standing together, not social distancing, many people not wearing masks – you’re literally putting everyone around you in danger – you are. They are putting you in danger. And more importantly, all of those people are putting their families and friends who are not there with them in danger,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker reminded everyone that COVID-19 is transmitted asymptomatically, and people who do not feel sick at all can still bring it home and give it to friends they see.

“The whole purpose of social distancing, of wearing masks, of staying at home, in fact, is that we don’t want to spread this to our loved ones or to others in the community, so I would suggest all of those people have violated not only the intention of the order that they put out, but they also violated the trust of their friends and family,” Pritzker said.

Pritzker was asked whether he thought violations of the stay-at-home order might rise due to fatigue with it, and if the state has a plan in place. He reminded the public that the state does have the ability to enforce the order – including the possibility of arrests and disorderly conduct charges.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot also decried the conduct seen on Purcell’s video on Twitter.

I have seen the video which shows what appears to be a house party taking place inside a Chicago residence. What was depicted on the video was reckless and utterly unacceptable. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 26, 2020

While most Chicagoans are doing their part to prevent the spread of COVID-19, reckless actions like these threaten our public health and risk erasing the progress we have made. We will hold those responsible accountable. I am asking everyone to be in this together. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 26, 2020

Residents can anonymously submit a tip about house parties at https://t.co/Tt6O9g49ZD and CPD will shut them down immediately. The fewer people who comply with the “Stay At Home” Order, the sicker our residents will get and the harder it will be for us to recover. — Mayor Lightfoot #StayHomeSaveLives (@chicagosmayor) April 26, 2020

She advised that anyone may submit a tip about house parties that are breaking social distancing and the stay-at-home order to CPDTIP.com.