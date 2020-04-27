



— The number of Chicago Police officers and staff who have tested positive for coronavirus has now topped 400.

A total of 419 members of the Chicago Police Department had reported as of Monday that they tested positive for COVID-19.

The figure includes 414 members whose diagnoses have been confirmed by the department’s Medical Section, and five whose diagnoses have not yet. Of those 414 members, 394 are sworn officers and 20 are civilian members.

A total of 214 officers have now recovered from COVID-19 and have returned to work on the force.

Three Chicago Police officers have died of COVID-19.

Officer Ronald Newman, 59, died of acute respiratory distress syndrome caused by a novel coronavirus infection after spending three weeks in the hospital.

As of Wednesday evening, a total of 376 members of the Chicago Police Department have reported positive COVID-19 test results. The department’s medical section has confirmed positive COVID-19 cases for 356 officers and 18 civilian employees.

Two other officers have died.

Sgt. Clifford Martin was a 25-year veteran of the department who served in the Area Central detective division, according to Interim Supt. Charlie Beck. He died a week ago Friday.

Officer Marco DiFranco, a 21-year veteran of the force was laid to rest a week ago Thursday morning. The 100 Club will be providing full benefits to the family including $50,000 in financial assistance. The 100 Club will also help DeFrano’s children with financial assistance for college.