CHICAGO (CBS)– With 750,000 people filing unemployment claims in Illinois, CBS 2 has a list of hot jobs.
Michelle Armer, the chief people officer at Career Builder, said so far, they have seen 130,000 job postings for administrative and support roles. She said transportation and warehouse work is also at the top of the list.
Armer said retail shifts at stores like Lowe’s and Home Depot have had a lot of success.
“We’ve seen a lot of growth in these areas,” she said.
Armer said clients seen excellent results filling jobs online very quickly. She also says there’s been a 1,000% increase in demand for drivers now that delivery has become essential during the stay-at-home-order.