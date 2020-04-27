CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago News, Missing Baby, Missing Girl, Missing Mom, South Shore

CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a teenage mother and her infant son, who have been missing since Sunday.

Tyyonna Griffin, 17, and her 4-month-old son, Jacob, were last seen near 68th Street and Crandon Avenue, according to a missing person alert. Police said they might be in need of medication.

(Source: Chicago Police)

Tyyonna is a 5-foot, 104-pound African American girl, with brown eyes, and black hair. Jacob is 20 inches tall and 12 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.

(Source: Chicago Police)

Anyone who sees them should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.