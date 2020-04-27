CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago police are searching for a teenage mother and her infant son, who have been missing since Sunday.
Tyyonna Griffin, 17, and her 4-month-old son, Jacob, were last seen near 68th Street and Crandon Avenue, according to a missing person alert. Police said they might be in need of medication.
Tyyonna is a 5-foot, 104-pound African American girl, with brown eyes, and black hair. Jacob is 20 inches tall and 12 pounds, with brown hair and brown eyes.
Anyone who sees them should call Area Central detectives at (312) 747-8380.