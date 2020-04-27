CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to check-in on our busy penguin buddies at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.

Wellington the penguin is seen wandering past the Phelps Auditorium where the Shedd plays movies.

Penguins aren’t big movie fans, but they do see in color.

According to the Shedd’s Facebook site, the theater usually shows 4-D movies.

Fun fact: they’re particularly drawn to colors that are blue, green or violet.