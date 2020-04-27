CHICAGO (CBS) — It’s time to check-in on our busy penguin buddies at Chicago’s Shedd Aquarium.
Wellington the penguin is seen wandering past the Phelps Auditorium where the Shedd plays movies.
Penguins aren’t big movie fans, but they do see in color.
According to the Shedd’s Facebook site, the theater usually shows 4-D movies.
#WheresWellington on #WorldPenguinDay? The movies! 🐧🎬🎟️ The Phelps Auditorium is usually perfect for 4D movies, but today Wellington is hopping around & exploring. While watching a movie might not be a penguin's regular activity, their eyesight is quite good underwater & above. pic.twitter.com/XfuJpaYoXG
— Shedd Aquarium (@shedd_aquarium) April 25, 2020
Fun fact: they’re particularly drawn to colors that are blue, green or violet.