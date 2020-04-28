CHICAGO (CBS)– A mom in the southwest suburbs came up with a way to celebrate graduating seniors.
The Bremen School District is encouraging community members to adopt a senior.
Parents can post pictures of their grads, along with the student’s accomplishments. Then a community member volunteers to adopt them. The sponsor can send anything from a congratulatory card to a gift basket.
The mom who organized the program, Shawn Burgher, told CBS 2 she wants to give all the seniors a virtual hug and say, “hey, we’re here with you, we support you.”
So far, more than 60 seniors have been adopted.