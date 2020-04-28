Sponsored Content
Chicago Children’s Advocacy Center (ChicagoCAC) and our partners are the front-line responders in Chicago to reports of child sexual abuse. Since opening our doors in 2001, we’ve served nearly 40,000 children and families.
Abuse thrives in isolation, and Chicago kids are at risk of abuse now more than ever. You can help them shine a light on this crisis and protect Chicago’s kids. Be a luminary. Turn on a light every night at 8 and donate now to support ChicagoCAC’s vital programs to prevent abuse and help victims heal.