CHICAGO (CBS) — The Storm Prediction Center still holds our western counties with a “slight” risk of severe storms.

This is the area that has less debris cloud cover from the storms currently over eastern Iowa.

A severe thunderstorm warning has been issued for northeastern LaSalle County until 5:30 p.m.

Temperatures are warmer away from the lake as well. Damaging winds look to be the greatest hazard Tuesday evening.

The main threat for severe weather comes within the 6-10 p.m. time frame. That’s when the stronger forcing moves in ahead of the cold front.

The low for Tuesday night is 51.

Leftover showers and cool winds are expected for Wednesday. The high for Wednesday is 56.