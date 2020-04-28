CHICAGO (CBS)– Rain and possible severe storms are on the way.
Tuesday’s temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s. The morning is expected to start off foggy with a chance of showers before clouds start moving into the area.
By Tuesday afternoon, rain and storms are expected and some areas could get more severe weather. Western areas are at a greater risk of severe storms while north and east areas are only under a marginal risk.
Rain will continue into Wednesday when scattered showers are possible throughout the day. The rest of the week is expected to be dry with warmer temperatures until Sunday.