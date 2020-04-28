DIXMOOR, Ill. (CBS) — The safety of residents in south suburban Dixmoor fell only on one man Tuesday night.
Dixmoor police Chief Ronald Burge Sr. was the only one working. No other officers were on duty.
The chief blames the village board for a hiring freeze and not providing the department with what it needs.
One of the six officers in the department is also recovering from COVID-19.
If there is an emergency, the chief said he will respond personally – as will the Cook County Sheriff’s department.