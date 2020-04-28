CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker plans to fight back in court after downstate Republican lawmaker who is challenging his stay-at-home order extension.
State Rep. Darren Bailey claimed in the lawsuit filed last week that Pritzker has exceeded his authority and is violating the civil rights of the state’s residents by extending the stay-at-home order for an additional 30 days, through May 30.
Pritzker isn’t wasting any time. He plans on getting an emergency stay issued through the Attorney General’s Office immediately.
Clay County Circuit Court Judge Michael McHaney issued representative Bailey a temporary restraining order, meaning he won’t have to comply with the extension once it begins on Friday.
The judge even saying the governor’s extension, “shredded the constitution.” Representative Bailey agrees, calling the extension an overreach of Pritzker’s power as governor.
As the case moves forward to the Illinois Appellate Court, Pritzker responded to the ruling, saying it has put millions of lives in danger.