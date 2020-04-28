Chicago Blackhawks John McDonough Out As CEO, PresidentJohn McDonough is out as president and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks, after a 13-year tenure with the NHL franchise.

Bears Draft Pick Cole Kmet 'Great Young Man' With 'Blue Collar Work Ethic,' Says Former High School CoachMegan Mawicke spoke with Dave Archibald, his high school coach at St. Viator about what type of player and person the Bears are getting.

AP Source: Bulls Hiring 76ers' Marc Eversley As GM

Kristin Cavallari And Jay Cutler Are Divorcing After 10 Years TogetherCavallari, who currently stars in her own reality show "Very Cavallari" on E!, said that the divorce is simply a "situation of two people growing apart."

Bears Expert: Draft Picks Cole Kmet, Jaylon Johnson Could Be Around For 10 YearsThe Bears this weekend drafted seven new rookies and added undrafted free agents.

Bears Open Draft By Taking TE Cole Kmet, CB Jaylon JohnsonCole Kmet grew up in the Chicago suburbs cheering for Hall of Famer Brian Urlacher and former star tight end Greg Olsen. His dad, Frank, played on the Bears' practice squad in the early 1990s.