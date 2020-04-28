



A Niles West senior wanted to give musicians around the world something to do during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He wrote a song and asked fellow musicians on Facebook to collaborate.

As CBS 2’s Suzanne Le Mignot explains, the response was overwhelming.

What you’re watching is the music video called “A Song of Hope.” The song, by the same title, was composed by 17-year-old Niles West senior Sachio Nang.

“I should make a song that would lift people’s spirits up and bring positivity,” Nang said.

You can hear that positivity in the bridge.

“Everything will be alright”

“Everything will work out fine”

Nang, who plays the clarinet in the Niles West band, posted a message on Facebook while composing the song. He asked musicians, stuck at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, to collaborate. More than 100 musicians from around the world got in touch with him.

“No, it never occurred to me,” Nang said.

Nang assigned each musician a part.

“I got people from everywhere. Someone from Germany, Poland, Estonia,” Nang said. “A lot of people from the U.S.”

Everyone who responded on Facebook appears in the music video that took Nang two days to edit.

“I just want to say thank you to all of the musicians that helped out. I really couldn’t do it without them. A video with just me would be pretty boring,” he said.

Nang is already working on a second song. It’s called “You’ll See.” It will remind everyone everything will be fine after the pandemic is over.

It’s just going to take some time.