SKOKIE, Ill. (CBS) — Police had their weapons drawn Monday night as SWAT teams rushed into a neighborhood in Skokie, responding to a report of a man with a gun, but later cleared the area after finding no threat.
Around 6:20 p.m., officers were called to the area of Main and Kenton after police received a call for a man with a gun. SWAT teams checked the area, but “no immediate threat was identified or located,” according to Skokie Police public information officer Eric Swaback.
Police determined there was no probable cause for the report of a gunman, and cleared the area without incident.