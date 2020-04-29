CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
Filed Under:Chicago Forecast, Chicago Weather, Forecast, rain, Scattered Showers, Temperatures

CHICAGO (CBS)– Cloudy skies, cooler temperatures and scattered showers are ahead Wednesday.

Temperatures will be in the upper 50s and low 60s.

Thursday will have similar conditions before the weekend warmup. Rain is expected to linger for the first part of the day.

Friday will be a mostly sunny day with temperatures in the upper 60s. Temperatures will climb to the low 70s by Saturday with partly sunny skies.

Scattered showers are expected to return on Sunday.