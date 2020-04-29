CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois has surpassed 50,000 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus, including 2,215 deaths through Wednesday afternoon.
Illinois Public Health Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike said 2,253 new cases have been confirmed in the past 24 hours, including 92 additional deaths.
As of Tuesday night, 5,036 people in Illinois were hospitalized with COVID-19, including 1,290 patients in intensive care, and 777 who were on ventilators.
As of Wednesday afternoon, Illinois has a total of 50,355 confirmed COVID-19 cases in 96 counties, including 2,215 deaths.
Gov. JB Pritzker on Wednesday also provided an update on the state’s efforts to secure personal protective equipment for the fight against the virus. He said the state has distributed approximately 20 million items of PPE to county public health departments, hospitals, nursing homes, and non-profits in all 102 counties.
Those supplies include more than 10 million surgical masks, 1.8 million N95 masks, 173,000 gowns, 7.7 million gloves, and 440,000 face shields. The governor also said FEMA on Monday delivered the state a shipment of 300,000 N95 masks and 500,000 KN95 masks, and more than 1 million gloves.
Illinois also has outstanding orders for approximately 17 million N95 masks and KN95 masks, 21 million surgical and general medical masks, 11 million gowns and coveralls, 14 million gloves, and 7 million face shields and goggles.
