CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are responding to a barricade situation in Skokie that has shut down the Edens Expressway in Skokie.
Police said a person is “barricaded inside their vehicle” on I-94.
Avoid the area of Old Orchard Rd. and the Edens Expressway due to Illinois State Police activity. Please find an alternate route and drive safely.
— Skokie Police (@skokiepolice) April 29, 2020
According to Illinois State police, I-94 northbound is shut down at Dempster and southbound at Skokie Boulevard. Both the northbound and southbound entrance ramps from Old Orchard Road to get onto I-94 are shut down.
Police are warning the public to avoid the area.