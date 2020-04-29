CBSN ChicagoWatch Now
CHICAGO (CBS)– Illinois State Police are responding to a barricade situation in Skokie that has shut down the Edens Expressway in Skokie.

Police said a person is “barricaded inside their vehicle” on I-94.

According to Illinois State police, I-94 northbound is shut down at Dempster and southbound at Skokie Boulevard. Both the northbound and southbound entrance ramps from Old Orchard Road to get onto I-94 are shut down.

Police are warning the public to avoid the area.