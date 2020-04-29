RIVER GROVE, Ill. (CBS) — The Chicago area has lost another first responder.
River Grove firefighter Robert “David” Reisinger had recently recovered from COVID-19, but he then had a fatal stroke.
The River Grove Fire Department said Reisinger had been a dedicated village employee since 2002, and was also a retired EMS coordinator for Stroger Hospital of Cook County.
“His job of protecting the public, not only through firefighting but the constant threat of the COVID-19 has taken its ultimate toll,” the River Grove Fire Department said on Facebook. “Our fire house is like family and this is a tragedy that has affected our entire village. We extend our heartfelt sorrow to his family and loved ones.”
Black and purple bunting were draped outside Reisinger’s firehouse in River Grove Wednesday night.