CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman stabbed a Chicago Police officer in the leg at the scene of a fire in the Avondale neighborhood Wednesday afternoon, police said.
Around 4:45 p.m., the Police and Fire departments were called for a fire in a building in the 3100 block of North Spaulding Avenue, police said.
At the scene, a woman got into a quarrel with responding officers, and struck an officer in the lower right calf with a sharp object, police said.
The officer was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.
The woman was taken into custody and charges were pending late Wednesday afternoon, police said. No one else was injured.