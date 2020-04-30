CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago White Sox play-by-play man Jason Benetti is missing calling baseball these days.

He struggled in the middle of the pandemic being stuck at home, but found a unique way to help others through this tough time and share their message using his voice.

CBS 2’s Megan Mawicke has his story.

“The first week and a half, I was pretty down. I spent 200 days a year, 150 days a year on the road doing games. To have that grind to a stop, you kind of feel like a lot of your personality and your life has been taken away.”

Benetti started to wonder how he’d spend his time at home.

“I thought if i’m not going to be able to do sports for a while, what can I do? I thought ‘can I have people send me messages?’ This was sent to me from Sean who writes ‘if you can, please read a message for my mother Mary,’ Benetti said. “People have been so free to writing to my direct messages and their messages to their loved ones, it’s almost like you can say more if someone else is saying it.”

One person wrote “I have not been able to see my dad in person since the quarantine began. I along with my brothers miss him so much.”

But Benetti said it has helped put a smile on his face knowing he’s helping so many people ride out the pandemic.

“There have been times where I started to read one of these and have broken down in tears. It’s those moments where spiritually, we can be around people and I can somehow be a slight conduit for that, it is probably the most important thing we all could do,” Benetti said.

He has been doing that through social media and is amazed by how many requests he is getting through social media and all the reactions coming in.

And the love he is spreading and said he will continue it after the pandemic.