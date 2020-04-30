CHICAGO (CBS)– High winds and rain are causing flooding concerns Thursday.
A Flood Advisory is in effect for Cook, DuPage, Grundy, Kane, Lake, McHenry and Will counties until 9:45 a.m. This flood advisory is caused by the rain.
A Lakeshore Flood Warning will continue into the evening.
Since Tuesday night, many area have seen over 3 inches of rain. CBS 2 meteorologist Megan Glaros said the rain should end by 11 a.m. Temperatures will remain in the low 50s.
Even after the rain ends, high winds will create dangerous lakeshore conditions throughout the day as well. A Wind Advisory will continue through midday.
A warmup is on the way. Friday will be sunny with temperatures in the mid 60s.