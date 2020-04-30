CHICAGO (CBS)– A CTA bus collided with a car and then slammed into the side of a bank in The Loop early Thursday morning.
According to officials, the bus struck the side windows of the building at Clark and Washington. Police said the driver of the sedan was speeding, failed to stop at the red light and hit the bus.
The bus driver and two passengers were taken to a local hospital. The bus driver is in good condition.
Clark is shut down in both directions from Randolph to Washington. Washington is also closed from LaSalle to Clark.
The southbound No. 22 CTA bus route is impacted by this crash.
This is a developing story.