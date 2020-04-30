CHICAGO (CBS) — Starting Friday, everyone in Illinois will need to wear a mask in public when you can’t social distance.
But a few Chicago icons are getting a jump on masking up.
The lions at the Art Institute had their noses and mouths covered with the Chicago flag. The coverings are meant to encourage everyone to be safe to protect themselves and others.
The majestic lions aren’t the only ones wearing masks.
Workers also put a face covering on the famed Picasso sculpture in Daley Plaza.
The city of Chicago is still taking donations for its mask drive to help the most vulnerable. You can go to the city of Chicago’s COVID-19 page online for instructions on how to make masks and where to drop them off.