CHICAGO (CBS)– Dr. Willie Wilson is paying the bail for 12 Cook County Jail detainees and providing them with face masks as well as $400.
Wilson will also donate 10,000 face masks for the remaining detainees and staff members.
Wilson has spent the past weeks standing outside the Cook County Jail and near fire and police stations and hospitals. Each time, he brought boxes of masks to those who needed them, free of charge.
“We are doing everything we can do to help,” Wilson said on Thursday outside the jail.
Wilson ran twice unsuccessfully for mayor and has started a $1 million cash giveaway to help churches and those in need.