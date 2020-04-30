CHICAGO (CBS) — Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the opening of two new CPD operational centers to enhance and support operations within the department. The new additions now bring the number of operational areas to five.

The mayor said the changes will allow officers to focus on specific areas. The two additional areas will help streamline operations across the department.

“This restructuring will streamline operations across the police department and give district commanders and greater access to the resources they need and increase collaboration between detectives and patrol officers,” Lightfoot said. “In reshaping CPD into five areas, they will fall under the authority of single deputy chief.”

Chicago Police Superintendent David Brown joined Lightfoot for the announcement and he added that it’s not only for what was described as streamlining purposes within the department but to improve access between the police and public.

“It makes it easier for with the victims and detectives to interact. adding these areas is a culmination of the reorganization that began because they saw a disconnect between patrol officers, detectives, gang units,” Brown said. “This meant there was a disconnect for those who respond to calls.”

Brown added the new set-up will “break down these silos and creates a greater accountability as each area reports directly to a deputy chief. They work directly with a group of district commanders. I want Chicago to become the safest big city in the country.”

According to the mayor, the new areas will also have Area Technology Centers (ATCs). Those rooms act as nerve centers for smart policing technology in the areas. It’s where detectives are able to access surveillance video and gather digital evidence more easily.

“These two new areas are a testament to our ‘all-hands-on-deck’ strategy to maximize resources and expand services to touch every community and resident across Chicago,” said Mayor Lightfoot. “Today’s measures are just one more step in building a stronger, more unified and collaborative police department that puts resources and supports directly into the hands of our officers and detectives so they can keep our neighborhoods safe.”

Lightfoot also announced the death of the fourth CTA employee from the coronavirus. The individual worked in the technology department for more than 20 years.

Here is the list of the areas and their locations:

Area 1 (5101 S Wentworth Ave)

Deputy Chief: Jose Tirado

Detective Commander: Tommy Mills

2nd (Wentworth) District

3rd (Grand Crossing) District

7th (Englewood) District

8th (Chicago Lawn) District

9th (Deering) District

Area 2 (727 E 111th St)

Deputy Chief: Elgin Holt

Detective Commander: Joel Howard

4th (South Chicago) District

5th (Calumet) District

6th (Gresham) District

22nd (Morgan Park) District

Area 3 (2452 W Belmont Ave)

Deputy Chief: Dan O’Shea

Detective Commander: Robert Cesario

1st (Central) District

12th (Near West) District

18th (Near North) District

19th (Town Hall) District

20th (Lincoln) District

24th (Rogers Park) District

Area 4 (3151 W Harrison Ave)

Deputy Chief: Ernest Cato

Detective Commander: Richard Wiser

10th (Ogden) District

11th (Harrison) District

15th (Austin) District

Area 5 (5555 W Grand Ave)

Deputy Chief: Roberto Nieves

Detective Commander: Eric Winstrom

14th (Shakespeare) District

16th (Jefferson Park) District

17th (Albany Park) District

25th (Grand Central) District