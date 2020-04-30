CHICAGO (CBS) — A man and woman were shot late Thursday afternoon while driving near 43rd Street and Lake Shore Drive.
Police said a car pulled up alongside the vehicle the man and woman were in, and somebody inside started shooting.
The 22-yrear-old woman was shot in the back, while the 19-year-old man was shot in the shoulder, police said.
They tried driving themselves to the hospital, but stopped near 56th Street and Ellis Avenue in the middle of the University of Chicago campus.
Both were then taken by ambulance to the University of Chicago Medical in unknown conditions.