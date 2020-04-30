Benetti Delivers Moving Messages From Outside The Broadcast Booth"There have been times where I started to read one of these and have broken down in tears."

Woman Sues Cubs After Saying She Was Hit In Face With Foul Ball, Seriously Injured In 2018A Cubs fan is suing her favorite team, after she said she was hit in the face with a ball.

Cancellation Of 2020 Baseball Hall Of Fame Induction Weekend Is For 'Everyone's Safety,' Ken 'Hawk' Harrelson SaysFormer White Sox broadcaster Ken “Hawk” Harrelson said the choice to cancel the 2020 Hall of Fame induction weekend due to the coronavirus pandemic was “absolutely the right decision.”

MLB Allows Each Team To Decide Its Ticket Refund PolicySpring training was suspended on March 12 and the regular season was delayed from its scheduled March 26 start because of the new coronavirus pandemic.

North Central College Quarterback Broc Rutter Jumping From Division III To NFLQuarterback Broc Rutter had a record-setting career at North Central College, leading them to their first-ever National Championship and essentially winning the Heisman Trophy equivalent in NCAA Division III.

Chicago Blackhawks John McDonough Out As CEO, PresidentJohn McDonough is out as president and CEO of the Chicago Blackhawks, after a 13-year tenure with the NHL franchise.