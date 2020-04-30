CHICAGO (CBS) — An off-duty firefighter was shot and wounded Thursday evening in the Fernwood neighborhood, police said.
The Chicago Fire Department firefighter was shot at 6:42 p.m. at 99th Street and Yale Avenue, police said.
Police said the 54-year-old victim was in an alley behind Yale Avenue when he was approached by a man who took out a handgun and fired shots.
The victim was struck once in the ankle, calf, and buttocks, police said.
The firefighter was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he was reported in good condition, police sad.
A person of interest was being questioned by Area Two detectives Thursday night, police said. A weapon was recovered at the scene.