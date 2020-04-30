CHICAGO (CBS) — CBS 2 is Working for Chicago during these tough times.

Helping to answer your questions about unemployment.

CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey has more on the daily struggle many people face after losing their jobs. There are lots of complaints about the unemployment insurance claim hotline.

And for the workers who were able to successfully get a check, they’re having to prioritize which bills they can actually pay.

Movie theaters screens quickly faded to black at the start of the pandemic. That meant Ashley Jenkins’ job managing the CMX Cinema in Wheeling was gone too.

Despite dozens of calls to the Illinois Department of Employment Security hotline.

“No, I haven’t gotten anything. I haven’t worked since March 25,” Jenkins said.

Jenkins said she received a debit card and a certification date, but no funds. And she hasn’t been able to reached anyone at IDES to ask.

With May 1 looming, Jenkins said she prioritizing as best she can.

“I am buying food, making arrangements with all of my bills. So they’re all just getting pushed back and pushed back,” Jenkins said. “Rent is going to get pushed back as well.”

Unlike Jenkins, Ben Wulfman is one of the more than 838,000 people that have successfully filed for unemployment claims in Illinois within the last eight weeks. He had been working at Hewn Bakery in Evanston.

“I exist behind the pastry window and in front of the bread wall,” Wulfman said. The establishment is is still open for orders, but running with a skeleton staff. Wulfman was laid off in March.

He’s able to cover some of his costs with his second job as a classical musician, but said his budget is noticeably tight.

“Definitely prioritizing food and rent. The other things I’ve been investing in is books. Just trying to live by tightening the belt a little bit. It’s not been easy trying to get used to it,” Wulfman said.

Getting used to life during the pandemic until they’re able to return to work. But Jenkins has another concern.

“It is scary since once everything is back up again, it’s all going to be due at one time,” Jenkins lamented.

When it comes to Illinois and neighboring states, only Michigan workers have filed more unemployment claims. More than 1.2 million.

Indiana had just over 580,000 claims.