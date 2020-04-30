CHICAGO (CBS) — A woman was charged Thursday with stabbing one Chicago Police officer and slashing another at the scene of a fire in Avondale.
Elizabeth Rubio, 38, was charged with one count each of aggravated battery to a peace officer and aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, and two counts of aggravated battery using a deadly weapon – all felonies.
Around 4:45 p.m. Wednesday, the Police and Fire departments were called for a fire in a building in the 3100 block of North Spaulding Avenue, police said. At the scene, the woman got into a quarrel with responding officers, police said.
Rubio attacked two officers with a knife, police alleged. One suffered a laceration to his shin, while the other suffered a stab wound to his right calf, police said.
Police on Wednesday said they had to use a Taser on the woman.
Rubio is due in Central Bond Court on Friday.