



This is how the Little Gym Of Chicago is doing classes right now. In this time of social distancing, kids can’t do their gymnastics, or dance, or any kind of exercise class in person. So it’s all done live via zoom. And it seems to have worked out well, despite maybe some hesitation at first.

Little Gym Of Chicago Youth Program Director Anna Claire Loflin Gary admitted it was tricky for her to work on zoom at first. But after the first zoom call had over 100 children participate, she texted her bosses and said she’d do it.

As to whether the parents like this program, Loflin Gary says that for classes for children under three, the parents have to participate. Therefore she’s not just instructing children, she’s also instructing adults. That makes it entertaining to watch and fun for everyone.

One of her biggest challenges is to keep the younger children’s attention. “I just see the little noses getting closer and closer to the camera,” said Loflin Gary. “I’m like, ‘baby, it’s time to run! Let’s go!'”

She also believes it’s important for children to be able to continue to do what they normally do. But even more than that she stresses the importance of moving inside, even if the kids are just running in place for 30 seconds with their parents.

“Being physical, you can’t put a price on that,” Loflin Gary said.

The Little Gym Of Chicago also offers videos on YouTube for kids preschool to elementary school age. The links for those videos as well as link for the gym are listed below.

The Little Gym Of Chicago’s web page can be found here.

The Little Gym workout videos can be found here.