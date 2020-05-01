CHICAGO (CBS) — Dry high pressure carved out a beautiful day to kickoff May.
CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist says with dry air in place, the next front won’t have moisture to work with. Friday evening, an upper level disturbance moves our way, increasing the high clouds.
Showers with it are expected to evaporate before reaching the ground.
Watching Saturday’s cold front, it’s mainly a wind shift as the front comes through dry. The day will start with warm southerly winds. Even with the extra clouds, we still should easily hit the mid 70s at least.
Winds become westerly in the afternoon. Sunday looks mainly dry with only a stray shower chance. Most rain stays south of us, across central Illinois.
The 10-day outlook from The Climate Prediction Center keeps our region with below average temps during that time.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low 55.
SATURDAY: Partly cloudy and breezy. High 75.
SUNDAY: A 20% chance of a stray shower. High 70.