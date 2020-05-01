CHICAGO (CBS) — There’s a new resource for people in Chicago looking for help amid the unprecedented economic turmoil due to the coronavirus pandemic.
City Bureau, a nonprofit media organization in Chicago, has launched its “COVID Resource Finder” to help workers impacted by the outbreak find job opportunities, learn more about their rights and stay informed.
The site also directs users to mental health resources, housing and utility information and legal help.
Visit the City Bureau’s COVID Resource Tracker here.