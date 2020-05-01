CHICAGO (CBS)– For many, Friday is movie night. With local theaters closed and waiting on stimulus money, some are getting clever.
They may not be able to show the movie, but they can serve up curbside popcorn and candy.
The pickwick theatre in Park Ridge is selling popcorn for $4 dollars and a combo costs $9, just drive up and go.
At the Logan Square Theater, you can get two bags of popcorn and a box of candy all for $10.
At the historic Catlow Theater in Barrington you get even more. Not only is the theater offering popcorn but a choice of wine and beer and plenty of candy options.
Each theater is asking that you order ahead of time and help keep them afloat.