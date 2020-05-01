CHICAGO (CBS)– A Chicago man was charged in a collision that caused a CTA bus to crash into a bank in The Loop on Thursday.
Police said the driver of a sedan, identified as Lukasz Strok, 29, was speeding, failed to stop at a red light and collided with a CTA Bus. The bus then struck the side windows of a bank at Clark and Washington streets.
The bus driver and two passengers were injured.
Strok faces charges including driving under the influence of alcohol, disregard of a traffic control light, reckless driving and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon.
Police did not provide details on the weapon recovered.
Strok is expected to appear in bond court on Friday.
This is a developing story.