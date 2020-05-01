CHICAGO (CBS) – McCormick Place, the convention center-turned COVID-19 treatment facility, could be back to hosting trade shows as early as July. Plans are in place now to begin removing most of the treatment beds.

A McCormick Place spokesperson tells CBS 2 Investigator Megan Hickey convention planners are hopeful that shows will take place then, given the progress made so far in combating the virus. This news comes after millions of dollars in losses due to lost trade show business because of COVID-19 shutdowns.

The massive International Manufacturing and Technology Show (or IMTS) has been held in Chicago since 1947. Hosted every two years, attendees fill all four buildings of McCormick Place, and the event boasts an attendance of little over 130,000 people. There is hope that it will be held in September.

“At this moment, yes we are moving forward and we’re making plans to help us rebuild the U.S. supply chain,” said Peter Eelman, vice president of the Association for Manufacturing Technology.

Eelman helps lead the Association for Manufacturing Technology, the group that owns and runs IMTS. He says the 2020 trade show is still set for September, even though the space currently is an alternative care facility for COVID-19 patients originally slated for 3,000 beds.

McCormick’s Hall B represents a new model of care for crises like the coronavirus pandemic. It’s now cut back to 1,000 beds due to a flattening curve of new cases. Eelman says they’ve been in close contact with McCormick Place and were recently told that organizers were planning to move the medical equipment out by June for shows to start up again in July.

On Friday, McCormick Place confirmed that the lease for the COVID-19 facility goes through the end of June and there are several July events that have not been canceled. They’re hopeful that the shows will go on, but a spokesperson said it’s too early to speak to specifics regarding public health measures.

The Association of Manufacturing Technology is hopeful, too. Many of their members are responsible for supplying the personal protective equipment used to fight the virus.

“We are respectful of the situation,” Eelman said. “We are at this moment kind of awaiting and seeing and anticipating some updates from the mayor and the governor as to how to proceed. “

As of last week, there were fewer than a dozen COVID-19 patients being treated here at McCormick Place. On Friday, a city spokesperson declined to give us a specific number and said timing for the facility move-out will be based on community need.

On Friday afternoon Mayor Lightfoot and Gov. Pritzker issued the following joint statement: