



While the spread of coronavirus shut down Hollywood for the most part, “All Rise” on CBS was miraculously able to produce a season finale through Zoom and Facetime.

The legal drama stars Simone Missick and the show focuses on the flawed legal process and how Judge Lola Carmichael wants to immediately change things in Los Angeles. Missick was blown away at how everyone was able to pull of the production of a virtual episode.

“We shut down production on March 13 and for safety reasons, we were all happy that we were taking that precaution,” said Missick in an interview with CBS Local’s DJ Sixsmith. “We were all checking in like we always do and we got a message from one of our executive producers saying Greg [Spottiswood] has a pitch for an episode. Greg reads us a 10 minute treatment and we thought this is amazing. Then we were like wait, how do we do this. Shortly thereafter, CBS approved it and the next day we did a table read and a tech scout in our houses. They started sending over lights and props and then we started shooting. It was six days to shoot a 62 page episode. Normally it’s seven and a half days to shoot a 60 page episode. It was exhausting covering 12 different jobs in addition to acting.”

Missick was really proud of what the show pulled off when she watched the episode. The actor is thankful “All Rise” got a proper season finale and an opportunity to say thank you to the fans. While Missick has been on big shows like “Luke Cage” and “Altered Carbon,” “All Rise” has been a really important experience for her.

“Our courtroom scenes felt like us. It really felt like the way it feels when we’re on set,” said Missick. “I’m really proud of what we pulled off. I keep getting these great gifts of making history. The first gift was being the first African-American female to lead a show on CBS. Just when you think the first season is done, then we make history as the first scripted drama series to do a virtual episode.”

Stream season one of “All Rise” on CBS All Access.