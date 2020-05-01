CHICAGO (CBS)– Governor JB Pritzker’s extended stay-at-home order begins Friday and it comes with modifications.
One the modifications allowing some non-essential businesses to offer sales online with curbside pickup.
So many businesses saw things slow down dramatically when the stay-at-home order went into effect. The owner of My Green Mattress says it affected 75 % of his business.
But now he’s ready to re-open, at least partially.
“I’m really looking forward to kind of getting back in the groove and making things happen again,” he said.
Masters plans to open his mattress store in La Grange for the first time in more than a month. His store will only open for curbside side pick up and delivery.
The adjustment is in line with Pritzker’s extended stay at home order. It allows retail stores, not on the state’s list of essential businesses to start offering online orders for pickup and delivery.
The governor says private businesses must also provide face-coverings to all employees.
“We’re going to supply face masks for the employees,” Masters said. “We’ll even give rubber gloves and the distancing is no trouble in our office area.”
Also starting Friday, phased re-opening of state parks and face coverings will be required when out in public.