CHICAGO (CBS) — This week every residence in the Village of McCook got a care package stuffed with pandemic fighting goodies including N95 masks, surgical masks, hand sanitizer and latex gloves.
The packages also included a $50 gift card to help support the local economy.
“When we came up there and told them what we’re doing to help them with the virus and that stuff they couldn’t believe it. They just, ‘Wow, you’re doing that for us?’ Yeah,” said one first responder delivering packages. “If we could do that to make their life simpler because people don’t have access to get the gloves, to get the face masks and that stuff.”
CBS 2 Photojournalist Chris McKnight tagged along as first responders made the special deliveries.