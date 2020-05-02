CHICAGO (CBS) — The Bishop Ford was shut down overnight after a body was found in the middle of the freeway Friday evening.
Around 10:20 p.m. a 65-year-old Chicago man was struck by a vehicle, which then left the scene, Illinois State Police said. Another driver also struck the pedestrian after trying to avoid him and hitting the concrete barrier with the left side of her vehicle.
All southbound lanes from 115th Street to 130th and the ramp from 115th to I-94 southbound were blocked for the investigation from about 10:30 p.m. until shortly before 4 a.m.
The investigation is ongoing.