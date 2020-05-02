CHICAGO (CBS) — The Red Line south of Garfield Boulevard and the Dan Ryan Expressway were both shut down Saturday as a police SWAT team responded for a man with a knife on the tracks at 79th Street.
The Chicago Transit Authority said the Red Line was shut down between 95th and Garfield due to the man on the tracks near 79th Street. Trains were only operating between Howard and Garfield, and shuttle bus service was in use for the remainder of the route.
All northbound and southbound lanes of the Dan Ryan were also shut down at 79th Street, with northbound traffic being diverted off the expressway at 87th Street and southbound traffic being diverted off at 79th Street, according to Illinois State Police.
The closures started around 3 p.m. and remained in effect as of the 7 p.m. hour.
Police said as of 7:20 p.m., they were still trying to take the man safely into custody.