



Chicago’s mayor and police are drawing a hard line on parties in the city as the stay-at-home order continues. During a press briefing Saturday Lightfoot spoke vehemently as she urged people to stop defying the order and stop hosting parties, saying police will arrest people if necessary to stop the parties.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot said compliance with the stay-at-home order has dropped from 82% down to 77% in the last week. She also said the time for educating people into compliance is over.

“I’m not going to allow any individuals to upend the progress,” she said. “I can’t make this any clearer. You absolutely must stay home, and that means your home, not somebody else’s home, not an Airbnb.”

Chicago Police Department Supt. David Brown said the department is aware of six parties planned for Saturday night. The city is reaching out to the hosts advising them to cancel their parties.

“CPD has the ability to arrest offenders that adamantly refuse to observe the stay-at-home order,” he said. “We’ll be towing cars if necessary.”

“We will shut you down. We will cite you, and if we need to we will arrest you. And we will take you to jail,” Lightfoot said.

Officials asked that anyone with knowledge of a party report it to the city. Brown said reporting “does not make you a bad neighbor. It makes you a hero who will be saving lives.”

The commissioner of Chicago’s Department of Business Affairs and Consumer Protection said the city is working with shared space companies such as Airbnb to put an end to parties. Anyone violating the stay-at-home order by allowing parties to be hosted will no longer be permitted to rent in the city, which is she said.

To report a party residents can call 911, make a report online at CPDtip.com or text 274-637 and begin the text with “CPD.”

Lightfoot said she does not have a timeframe to end the stay-at-home order.

“We’re going to stay in the status quo as long as we need to,” she said. “It’s still here, folks, ruthlessly attacking people all over the city. Today or tomorrow we’re going to top 1,000 deaths. Going to a party during this pandemic is a height of foolishness.”

Lightfoot also noted that young people are not immune to COVID-19 and defying the order puts others at risk, especially those over 60 or who have underlying medical conditions. It also puts a strain on healthcare workers, she said.

“You are bringing death to their doorstep,” she said. “If you care about them you will stop this foolish, reckless behavior.”

Continuing to go out for nonessential activities such as parties prolongs the stay-at-home order, she said.

“It’s going to mean that we’re never getting out of this. Your actions are going to make a difference whether we get out sooner or later, whether we have a summer or not.”