CHICAGO (CBS) — Three men were shot and wounded late Sunday afternoon in the Auburn-Gresham community.
The shooting happened at 5:23 p.m. in the 7900 block of South Paulina Street, police said.
A 23-year-old man and two 29-year-old men were all on the sidewalk when a light-colored vehicle pulled up, police said.
Someone inside took out a gun and fired shots at the three men, and the vehicle sped off, police said.
One 29-year-old man was taken to Holy Cross Hospital with a gunshot wound to the foot, while the other was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn with a gunshot wound to the buttocks, police said.
The youngest man was taken to Advocate Christ with a gunshot wound to the lower back, police said.
Police said all their conditions were stabilized, but specific conditions were not provided.
Area Two detectives were investigating Sunday evening.