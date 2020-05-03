NORTHBROOK, Ill. (CBS) — Four teens were charged this weekend with robbing someone who had come to exchange “THC products” in Northbrook, police said.
Around 6 p.m. Saturday, the male victim from Maywood reported that he had arranged to meet someone in the 2900 block of Harbor Lane to sell THC products. THC is the main psychoactive chemical in marijuana.
Upon meeting the subject, four suspects came up to the victim and hit him numerous times – leaving him with a laceration to the head, police said.
The victim was not seriously injured and declined transport to a hospital, police said.
The suspects were then alleged to have taken the victim’s backpack and property from his car and driven off themselves in a 2007 green Toyota.
The suspects were caught after Glenview police were notified, police said.
Christian Adams, 18, of Glenview; Tyler Szerlong, 18, of Glenview; William Walker, 19, of Chicago; and Shalom Moon, 18, of Highland Park, were all charged with robbery, police said.
They were due in bond court on Monday.