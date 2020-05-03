CHICAGO (CBS) — All northbound lanes of the Dan Ryan Expressway were closed Sunday morning as Illinois State Police investigated a reported shooting.
Troopers responded to a local hospital after a walk-in gunshot victim said he had been shot on Interstate 94 near 75th Street shortly after 2 a.m. The man was in the back seat of a vehicle that was shot, and his injuries were not life threatening.
Shortly after 4:30 a.m. ISP closed all northbound lanes of the expressway for the investigation. Traffic was diverted at 87th Street, and ramps including the exit ramp at 76th Street, the exit ramp to 71st Street, the ramp from 75th Street to I-94 northbound and the ramp from 79th Street to I-94 north were closed.
The investigation is ongoing.