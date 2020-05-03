CHICAGO (CBS) — A staffer at the Whole Foods store in the South Loop has tested positive for coronavirus, the company announced Sunday.
Whole Foods Market declined to share details out of respect for privacy, but said the employee at the store at 1101 S. Canal St. is in quarantine and the company is following all guidance from local health and food safety authorities.
A Whole Foods representative noted that stores are operating under social distancing and crowd control measures, has set up Plexiglas barriers at checkout, and is requiring temperature checks and face masks for anyone working in its stores or facilities.
The company has also set up enhanced daily cleanliness and disinfection procedures at all stores, and is closing all stores two hours early for restocking and sanitizing.
Whole Foods also confirmed employees have tested positive at its Lincoln Park store, at 1560 N. Kingsbury St. on the Near North Side.
The company did not provide further details on the cases, but one employee, who asked not to be identified, provided documentation showing five cases at the Kingsbury Street location since April 9. Two of those cases were announced this past Friday.