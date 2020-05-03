CHICAGO (CBS) — Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has said church congregations can meet in person, provided that they keep the number small.

This was the first Sunday after the amended stay-at-home order still involved strict guidelines of no more than 10 members in attendance.

CBS 2’s Steven Graves looked into how services played out on Sunday.

Catholic Church bells rang even amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but with the go-ahead to meet in person, church doors still remained shut.

“It’s still locked. Locked tight,” said Ann Scheidler.

Scheidler attends a Catholic church on the city’s Northwest Side. She is part of a group pushing for the doors to open to more than just 10 people.

“How would you choose the 10 that get to come?” Scheidler said. “Do you give them reservations for a certain timeslot? Do you add more masses?”

The Archdiocese of Chicago announced it plans to follow Gov. JB Pritzker’s amended 10-person rule, but it has not given out specifics.

“I don’t see why the governor couldn’t be convinced to open at a 25% capacity,” Scheidler said, “and then the ushers in the churches can just give people instructions as to where to sit. They could block off every other pew.”

Even with the changes, the governor still encourages online or drive-through services rather than congregating in person.

St. Mark Lutheran Church in Worth held a drive-through service. Members stayed in cars, tuning into radio stations.

The pastor delivered the message with a mask.

Masks and social distancing will be required at the Northwest Bible Baptist Church in Elgin when services officially start later this month.

The outspoken pastor, who earlier tried to defy the rules, wrote a letter to the state – calling it a “religious obligation” to meet in person.

“It’s really an important part of many people’s lives,” Scheidler said.

Chicago’s Catholic community held a prayer rally to get the attention of Cardinal Blase Cupich. Some even vow to clean the churches themselves if it’s needed so they can gather how they please.

Parishioners say they will continue to rally each week until they get a meeting with the cardinal.