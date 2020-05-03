CHICAGO (CBS) — North Central College in Naperville is hosting a virtual commencement day Sunday.
Davin Allen, a graduating senior, won’t be walking across a stage, but the school still plans to honor students’ achievements.
The college asked students to select a faculty member to record a personalized video reading the graduate’s name for the virtual ceremony.
Allen says his family can’t wait to watch him graduate.
“They’re all super excited still to watch the webcast, which is a little reassuring for me and for others to have the opportunity to see your parents extremely excited to see you finish four years of college, which is a feat in itself,” he said.
Virtual commencement begins at 2 p.m. Sunday afternoon on North Central’s website.
The college hopes it can also have an in-person ceremony later in the year when it’s safe to do so.