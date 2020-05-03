



— The total number of coronavirus deaths in Indiana rose to 1,132 this weekend, while the total number of positive cases neared 20,000.

On Sunday, the Indiana State Department of Health reported 19,933 total positive cases, with 645 new cases being recorded between Friday and Saturday. A total of 17 new deaths were also reported.

The figure does not include 117 patients who doctors believe died because they had symptoms but were never tested.

In Northwest Indiana, Lake County has seen the second highest number of deaths statewide with 95. The greatest number of deaths has been seen in Indianapolis’ Marion County, with 360.

Gov. Eric Holcomb’s stay-at-home order expired on Friday.

Beginning Monday, the state will begin lifting essential travel restrictions, and allow for social gatherings of up to 25 people.

Restaurants and bars that serve food would be able to open at 50% capacity, but bar seating would have to remain closed.

Retail and commercial businesses, including shopping malls, also will be able to open at 50% capacity. For shopping malls, common areas like food courts, would be limited to 25 people.

Personal services like hair salons, spas, and tattoo parlors may reopen May 11 by appointment only, and must follow social distancing guidelines.

Starting May 8, worship services may convene with more than 10 people, but must continue following social distancing guidelines. Holcomb also encouraged churches to hold virtual and outdoor services.

State government offices also will begin to open for limited interaction with the public.

The new measures won’t apply to Marion County and Lake County – the two most populous counties – until May 11; and won’t apply to Cass County, which has the highest per-capita infection rate in Indiana, until May 18.