Looking to add a new companion to the family? There are dozens of cuddly canines up for adoption at animal shelters in and around Chicago, so you won’t have to look far to find the perfect fit.

Hoodline used data from Petfinder to power this roundup of dogs available for adoption near you. Read on to meet some friendly, furry locals.

(Details like pet availability, training, vaccinations and other features are based on data provided by Petfinder and may be subject to change; contact the shelter for the latest information.)

Fletcher, pit bull terrier

Fletcher is a male pit bull terrier dog in the care of K94Keeps Dog Rescue.

Fletcher gets along well with other dogs. He is neutered, and he has had all his shots. Good news: He is already house-trained.

From Fletcher’s current caretaker:

Fletcher is the happiest boy! He loves playing fetch with tennis balls, snuggles on the couch and lots of playtime.

Rogue, pit bull terrier

Rogue is a female pit bull terrier dog currently housed at K94Keeps Dog Rescue.

Rogue is happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already house-trained. She is already vaccinated and spayed.

Mookie, American Staffordshire terrier

Mookie is a darling female American Staffordshire terrier dog currently residing at Friends of Petraits.

Fear not: She is already house-trained. She’s been vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Mookie’s caretakers:

She’s a strong girl who would enjoy a home with an active person who will throw a ball and work out with her.

Dexter, Akita

Dexter is a lovable male Akita dog being kept at Midwest Akita Rescue Society-Chicago.

Have no fear: He’s already house-trained. He’s vaccinated and neutered.

Notes from Dexter’s caretakers:

He is so deserving of his first loving family.

Rosie, shar-pei and shepherd mix

Rosie is a female shar-pei and shepherd mix being cared for at Friends of Petraits.

Rosie wants all your attention: She’ll need a home free of other dogs. She does do well with kids.She’s already house-trained. Her vaccinations are up to date, and she’s spayed.

Gracie, pit bull terrier mix

Gracie is a winsome female pit bull terrier mix currently housed at Friends of Petraits.

Gracie is happy to keep company with other dogs. She is already house-trained. She’s already vaccinated and spayed.

Notes from Gracie’s caretakers:

This girl craves attention and gets along really well with the male dogs at the kennel.

Shelby, Siberian husky

Shelby is a lovable male Siberian husky dog staying at ALIVE Rescue.

Shelby gets along well with other dogs. His ideal forever home would be a cat-free environment. He’s neutered, and he has had all his shots. Have no fear: He is already house-trained.

